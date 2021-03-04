EOHU: Seniors 80 and over will soon receive COVID-19 vaccine

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced on Thursday, March 4, that the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to seniors in the region aged of 80-years-old and over.

“The EOHU is currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments by invitation only for staff and essential caregivers of long-term care and retirement homes, and health care workers of the highest and very high priority level in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidance on health care worker prioritization,” reads a statement from the EOHU.

In addition to seniors 80-years-old and over, adult recipients of chronic home care and Indigenous adults living off-reserve will also be eligible for this next round of vaccinations.

During a conference call with media on Thursday, Dr. Paul Roumelotis, Medical Officer of Heath with the EOHU identified six mass immunization clinics in Cornwall, Alexandria, Winchester, Cassellmen, Hawkesbury, and Rockland. The Cornwall clinic will be at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only.

“We expect that by mid-March, eligible individuals will be able to make an appointment using our online tool. We will be updating our website as we have more information to share about scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible individuals,” the EOHU statement goes on to read.

The EOHU is asking those who are not eligible for a vaccination to not try and make an appointment via the online tool so that phone lines and the online tool remain working and available to those of the highest priority for vaccination.

So far, all residents of long-term care facilities and retirement residents in the EOHU region have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, there are 147 active COVID-19 cases in the region, which breaks down as follows: 47 in Cornwall, 17 in the northern portion of Akwesasne, seven in South Glengarry, 23 in South Stormont, one in South Dundas, one in North Dundas, one in North Stormont, one in North Glengarry, four in East Hawkesbury, three in Hawkesbury, zero in Champlain, 15 in Alfred and Plantagenet, 12 in Clarence-Rockland, five in The Nation, two in Casselman, and four in Russell.