Woman charged with fraud

Cornwall, ON – Alyssa Walker, 30 of Cornwall was arrested on March 2nd, 2021 and charged with fraud over $5000 and utter forged documents. It is alleged the woman failed to declare changes in her living arrangements to the Ontario Works Resource Centre between May 1st, 2018 and August 31st,2019 which resulted in an overpayment of $16,827. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 2nd, 2021 the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 25th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 49 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.