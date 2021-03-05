Man allegedly assaults brother with knife

March 5, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 19 min on March 4, 2021
Reading time: 2 min
Provided by CPS
Man allegedly assaults brother with knife

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 3rd, 2021 and charged with threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and breach of a release order for being in possession of a weapon. It is alleged during an argument on March 3rd, 2021 the man threatened his brother with a knife and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Adams, 31 of Lunenburg was arrested on March 3rd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for break and enter, mischief and assault. It is alleged on January 27th, 2019 the man forced his way into a Fourth Street East residence and assaulted a man known to him. Police were contacted and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On March 3rd, 2021 OPP turned the man over to a member of the Cornwall Police Service as they had the man in custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. He was released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Timothy Poitras, 52 of Cornwall was arrested on March 3rd, 2021 and charged with threats. It is alleged on February 27th, 2021 the man threatened a woman known to him and police were contacted to investigate. On March 3rd, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 74 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Man allegedly assaults woman with edged weapon
Local News

Man allegedly assaults woman with edged weapon

Cornwall, ON – Scott MacDonald, 36, of Toronto was arrested on January 12th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on…

Teen allegedly assaults mother with knife
Local News

Teen allegedly assaults mother with knife

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on December 31st, 2020 and charged with assault and assault with a weapon.…

Cornwall man allegedly assaults victim, robs them
Local News

Cornwall man allegedly assaults victim, robs them

CORNWALL, Ontario - Christopher Smith, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on September 4, 2020 and charged with the following: Robbery …