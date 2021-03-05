Miller Hughes Ford, Ford of Canada donate truck to SLC Automotive Service Technician program

CORNWALL, Ontario – Miller Hughes Ford Sales and Ford of Canada have donated a 2020 Ford F-150 truck to St. Lawrence College (SLC) for students in the Automotive Service Technician program (Cornwall campus) to use in their training. The truck will provide students with critical learning opportunities in maintenance and diagnostic skills for the automotive industry.

The joint donation of the F-150 was made possible through the support and encouragement of Shawn Maloney, owner of the Miller Hughes Ford Lincoln dealership in Cornwall. Over the years, the dealership has been a strong supporter of SLC and the Automotive Service Technician program.

The dealership also works with SLC for work placement opportunities, and through the Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program, a partnership between Ford Motor Company, Ford / Lincoln dealerships, and secondary and post-secondary educational institutions. The intent of the program is to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry, ultimately as a service technician.

Among the skills students will learn on the F-150 truck are:

· Diagnosing and repairing vehicle data communication systems such as CAN (Controller Area Networking) high and low speed bus communication.

· Diagnosing and repairing modern advanced ESC (electronic stability control) systems

· Completing proper Parasitic Draw Testing on modern vehicles that have multiple complex modules.

· Diagnosing, calibrating, and repairing Blind Spot Detection systems.

· Completing vehicle software updates as per TSBs (Technical Service Bulletins).

· Diagnosing, calibrating, and programming vehicle advanced hands-free systems (Bluetooth)

“We are delighted to partner with Ford of Canada to provide this F-150 truck to St. Lawrence College,” said Shawn Maloney, Dealer Principal at Miller Hughes Ford. “The truck is equipped with some of the latest technology available for students to get some hands-on training and will greatly enhance the development of skilled jobs for our community in Eastern Ontario.”

“We are grateful for this long-standing partnership and for the generosity of Miller Hughes Ford Lincoln,” said SLC President and CEO, Glenn Vollebregt. “The College is well-known for preparing career-ready graduates, and the gift of this truck to our Automotive Service program will allow our students the relevant, hands-on training they’ll need to excel in their careers and contribute to their communities.”