New LCBO location opens in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has opened a new location in Cornwall at 430 Ninth St. W. near Walmart.

The store officially opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4. The LCBO states that the new store will help serve Cornwall’s growing population, which they estimate will grow by nine per cent over the next 10 years.

The new store location is over 7,000 sq. ft. with 4,320 sq. ft. of display space.

“The store has a prominent Ontario wine display showcasing over 170 Ontario wines, including 120 VQA wines,” reads a statement from the LCBO. “It also features 176 linear feet of refrigerated shelving, which offers a wide selection of Ontario craft beers as well as other domestic and imported brands, ready-to-drink cocktails and coolers. There is also a chilled wine section that features 32 linear feet of refrigerated wine.The store’s product mix is the result of market research, matching products and services to local tastes, demographics and community interests, and includes an assortment of made in Ontario products.”

The store is wheelchair accessible, has 15 staff members, and will be open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.