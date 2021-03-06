Cornwall woman arrested while in possession of $18.5K of drugs

VARS, Ontario – On February 26, 2021, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to an ambulance assistance call at a business on Burton Road in Vars.

During the investigation, the officer determined that the motorist had been consuming drugs and was impaired. The driver was transported to detachment for further testing with a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The investigation revealed that the driver was in contravention of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), resulting in a search of the vehicle. The search uncovered a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, psilocybin (mushrooms), oxycodone pills, ecstacy and cannabis. The drugs seized had a total value of nearly $18,500. An amount of nearly $6,800 of Canadian currency was also seized.

As a result of the investigation, Tawnya BRUNETTE, 33-years-old, from Cornwall was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine CDSA 5(2);

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine CDSA 5(2);

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs CDSA 5(2);

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs CDSA 4(1);

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 CC 355(a);

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs CC 320.14(1)(a) and

Failure or refusal to comply with demand CC 320.15(1)

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal at a later date.