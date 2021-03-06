Historical sexual assault case leads to Windsor man’s arrest

March 6, 2021 — Changed at 13 h 28 min on March 5, 2021
Provided by CPS
Cornwall, ON – A 62-year-old Windsor man was arrested on March 4th, 2021 and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation. As a result of an investigation by the Sexual Assault Child Abuse Unit (SACA) into allegations of sexual assaults between 1990 and 1996, a Windsor man was arrested by Windsor Police Service on the strength of Cornwall’s grounds. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victims in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 50-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 4th, 2021 and charged with breach of probation for communicating with her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged while investigating an unrelated matter the woman was found to be in breach of her conditions. On March 4th, 2021 the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 45 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

