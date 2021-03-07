Summer Company 2021 Open for Applications

March 7, 2021 at 19 h 21 min
From Choose Cornwall
Summer Company 2021 Open for Applications
Cory Hagen's business Glengarry My Home is one of ten student businesses accepted into the 2018 Summer Company Program organized by the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Students looking to do something different this summer can now apply for funding to help them start a small business.

Summer Company is a program funded by the Government of Ontario to help students with start-up money to kick-off a new summer business. The program includes advice and mentorship from the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre and local business leaders to help get the business up and running.

Learning how to run a business is one of the best summer jobs a student can have. Participants of the program get to be their own boss while learning what it takes to manage a business. Sales, marketing, bookkeeping, customer relationship management and networking are just a few of the highly useful skills participants will develop.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the Summer Company program, participants must:

  • Be in school now, and are returning to school in the fall
  • live in Cornwall, S.D.G, or Akwesasne
  • be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident
  • be between 15-29 years old
    (if under 18: a parent or guardian must sign the agreement for the applicant)

Financial Support

Students who are accepted into the Summer Company program will receive up to $1,500 up front to help with start up costs. An additional $1,500 will be available for participants who successfully complete the program requirements by the end of the summer. In total, successful Summer Company participants will receive up to $3,000 in grant awards.

How to Apply

Those interested in applying for the 2021 program must complete their applications by May 1st 2021. The Business Enterprise Centre encourages those interested to submit applications as early as possible in order to have the best chance of being accepted.

Steps to apply are listed below:

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre staff are available to assist in completing applications and answering questions. Contact the centre by calling 613-930-2787 ext. 2276 or email Adam Gibeau at agibeau@cornwall.ca

