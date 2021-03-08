Celebrating women on International Women’s Day

CORNWALL, Ontario – Monday, March 8 is International Women’s Day, and community members, organizations and people across the province found ways to celebrate women.

Cornwall was no different. Over the weekend, Cailuan Gallery launched their Powershine art show. The show features work done by women artists and on the opening weekend, artist Yafa Goawily held a live body painting session with model Cailan Davies.

“I wanted to support these artists with Powershine because after the lockdown I felt it would be exciting to have something different and intimate. The show Is very colorful, spiritual and soothing,” said Tracy Lynn Davies, owner of Cailuan Gallery.

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce held an hour long virtual discussion on Monday inviting women in business to discuss three overarching themes, Create, Grow, and Sustain.

Panelists included Shannon Lebrun, President of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce, and Sales Manager of corus Entertainment in Cornwall, Chantal Tranchemontagne, Chief Creative Officer & Owner of Big Catch Communications, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Perch Magazine, and Angela Youngs, Founder and Soap Maker at Ground Soap.

The panel was hosted by Doreen Ashton-Wagner, COVID-19 Business Relief Advisor at the Cornwall & The Counties Community Futures Development Corporation and Founder of Business Sister.

“I was privileged to be a fly on the wall to the stories and thoughtful discussion,” said Shannon Tierney, Executive Assistant of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have so many business leaders in this community, many of them women, who have inspiring stories to tell and advice to share.”

Other organizations and businesses showed their love for the hardworking women in their lives on social media.

#383 – Happy International Women’s Day! We have so many incredible, hardworking women at the Cornwall Police Service – including our Facility Dog, Joy! 🐾 We thank each of them for their dedication to making our community safer everyday. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/2hqQLhnwXg — Cornwall Police Service (@cwlpolice) March 8, 2021