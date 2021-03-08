How can I heat my house when the power is out?

Power outages bring with them many inconveniences. When the power is out you can run any of your electronic appliances, you may need to spend time in dark and if it’s a long power outage you might even struggle to keep your mobile phone running. What aggravates the problems of a power outage is cold weather. In winters, heating the home becomes a major concern when there is no power. Heating systems and appliances help protect us and our family from the nail-biting cold and keep our home safe by preventing frozen pipes.

In winters, storms wreak havoc very often and this means frequent power outages. In such extreme weather conditions, it’s only a matter of hours that your house will become unbearably cold. In such a scenario, even our gas stoves and gas heaters cannot save the day but what can come to rescue is the good old fireplace by companies like We Love Fire. Since the Paleolithic era fire has been in use to produce heat and with the advancement in technology it has become easier for us to create and control fire. Hence, firing up is the best resort to keep your house warm and heater when power is out.

Important benefits of having a fireplace

A lot of homeowners consider having a We Love Fire fireplace a big plus point when buying a property. Fireplaces add to the comfort and to the aesthetic appeal of the house. Here are some of the most obvious benefits of having a fireplace:

With increasing electricity costs fireplaces are getting more preference as a source of heating. Purchasing wood for the fireplace is less expensive as compared to purchasing fossil fuel for your heating appliances. Fireplaces give a fair amount of independence to home owners for their energy needs. It gives more control over the fuel source and budget. When the storms hit during winters and knock off the electricity supply, a fireplace can keep you warm and give enough light. Fireplaces by We Love Fire create a romantic setting and give an opportunity to spend quality time with your loved one. You can create a romantic fireside atmosphere in the comfort of your home. Today’s fireplaces by We Love Fire are very efficient and give you sufficient heating with minimal fuel. Newest models also channel the heat across the home using a network of ducts. Thus, fireplaces are an eco-friendlier option for heating.

Choosing the right fireplace for your home

There are many options in the market to choose from when it comes to fireplaces. Here are the top factors you must consider before you pick a fireplace for your home from a renowned company like We Love Fire.

The purpose of the fireplace determines what will be the most suitable choice. Whether you want to add style to your property or want a fireplace for heating will help you narrow down your choices. Type of fireplace: There are three types of fireplaces mainly, gas, electric or wood-burning. Each has their own pros and cons and hence you must consider one that meets your needs and is value for money.

You can also look at a portable stove that burns wood pellets as a temporary heating solution. Make sure you are prepared to keep your home warm before winter kicks in and the risk of power outages starts looming over.