OPP respond to delivery truck collision in South Stormont

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The SD&G OPP responded to a two vehicle collision at the corner of County Rd. 14 and County Rd. 18 at Osnabruck Centre just north of Ingleside at around 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8.

The OPP state that a delivery truck and a pick-up truck collided at the intersection.

The delivery truck driver is reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At time of writing, the intersection remains closed as the scene is cleared.