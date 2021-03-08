United Way to hold first Tampon Tuesday donation drive

CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Way of SD&G has announced that it will be holding its first ever Tampon Tuesday Donation Drive starting on Monday, March 8, 2021.

From March 8 to March 23 the United Way will be raising funds and menstrual hygiene products

“This initiative is part of a larger effort across Canada to push for donations of menstrual hygiene products for shelters, food banks, and other organizations to ensure that people have access to these products in times of need, especially now as more and more are feeling the economic weight of COVID-19,” reads a statement from the United Way of SD&G.

The United Way has provided a few ways for the public to participate in this event.

1. Drop off menstrual hygiene products from March 8 – 23 at the United Way/Centraide SDG office on 55 Water St West, Suite 240

2. Donate products through Amazon Wish List or send a monetary donation to UWCSDG to purchase menstrual products here.

3. Set up your own collection drive. For more information, email stephanie@unitedwaysdg.com Visit the United Way/Centraide SDG website to learn more: https://unitedwaysdg.com/event/tampon-tuesday/