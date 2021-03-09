Man sends brother to hospital after assault

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 7th, 2021 and charged with assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged during an altercation with his brother on March 7th, the man assaulted him, causing an injury that required medical attention. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 13th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Denise Portieous-Jodoin, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on March 5th, 2021 on the strength of multiple warrants. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on January 28th, 2021 for a theft offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was further wanted for breaching her release order. On March 5th, 2021, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Cody Burelle, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on March 5th, 2021 on the strength of multiple warrants. It is alleged between February 12-19, 2021, the man failed to sign in to police as per his conditions and an investigation ensued. It is further alleged the man failed to attend for fingerprints on February 25th, 2021 and warrants were issued for his arrest. On March 5th, 2021, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Long Sault, as the man was taken into custody by the Ontario Provincial Police on the strength of the warrants. The warrants were executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Robert Martin, 22, of Cornwall was arrested on March 5th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to comply with his probation order and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 5th, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 5th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her boyfriend, the woman assaulted him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, FLIGHT FROM POLICE, DANGEROUS OPERATION

Cornwall, ON- Alain Godard-Hall, 51, of Cornwall was arrested on March 5th, 2021 and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, as well as four counts of operation while prohibited. It is alleged on March 5th, 2021, the man was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so. The man further failed to stop for police, despite police using emergency lights and sirens while following the motor vehicle. The man was later taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND COURT

Cornwall, ON – Tracy Ferguson, 54, of Cornwall was arrested on March 5th, 2021 for failing to attend court. It is alleged on March 4th, 2021, the man failed to attend court for an impaired offence and an investigation ensued. On March 5th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 13th, 2021.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Tyler Laplante-Hough, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on March 6th, 2021 and charged with three counts of operation while prohibited. It is alleged on March 6th, 2021, the man was operating motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 4th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Robert Pullman, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on March 6th, 2021 for breaching his undertaking. It is alleged the man failed to notify a change of address to police and an investigation ensued. On March 7th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 13th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 135 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.