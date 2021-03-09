OPP stop dangerous driver on Hwy 401

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On March 1, 2021 shortly after 9:00 a.m, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was observed driving recklessly on Highway 401, South Glengarry Township. The vehicle was observed travelling at high rate of speed (50km/hr over speed limit) and passing other vehicles on the paved shoulder.

SD&G OPP officers located the involved vehicle after it exited the Highway and arrested the driver.

The driver Jesiah DAVIS (age 26) of Smiths falls, Ontario was arrested and is charged with:

– Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle – Criminal Code Section – 320.13(1)

– Fail to Comply with conditions of a probation order ( 2 counts) – CC Sec. 733.1(1)

– Operation while prohibited – CC Sec.320.18(1)(b)

– Race a motor vehicle – Stunt – Highway Traffic Act Sec 172(1)

– Driving under suspension – HTA – Sec 53(1)

– Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available – Cannabis Control Act 12(1)

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Alexandria court on May 5, 2021.