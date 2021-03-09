UCSDB continues to struggle with staffing shortages

March 9, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 18 min on March 9, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
UCSDB continues to struggle with staffing shortages
UCDSB logo

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a letter to parents dated Monday, March 8, the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) stated that they are continuing to struggle with a shortage of teachers.

At issue are the requirements around self-isolation and testing for COVID-19, which can prevent a teacher from returning to work.

The UCDSB first let parents know that staffing was becoming an issue as early in the school year as late September.

“On any given day over the past week, we have had approximately 500 jobs to find substitute staff for. Finding staff to fill those positions is becoming increasingly difficult and we often have over 150 positions that go unfilled for the day, leaving schools short staffed. A major contributing factor is the length of absences. When a teacher is required to self-isolate for 14 days, an occasional teacher is needed for all of those days,” reads a statement from UCDSB Director Stephen Sliwa dated Sept. 30.

On March 8 the UCDSB stated that these staffing shortages are continuing to plague the school board and could lead to classes being cancelled until suitable replacements are found.

‘We continue to actively recruit, interview and hire teachers for long-term occasional work, bring back retired staff members, and redeploy central staff when possible, however, it is important for our UCDSB families to know if we are unable to have adequate staff in our schools to supervise our students, classes within a school may need to be cancelled until coverage can be found,” reads the UCDSB statement on March 8. “This would be a last resort as it means that those students in the class would not be able to attend school that day. Should this happen, the school would make every effort to have online resources available during the length of the class closure.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

OPP stop dangerous driver on Hwy 401
Regional News

OPP stop dangerous driver on Hwy 401

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - On March 1, 2021 shortly after 9:00 a.m, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was…

OPP respond to delivery truck collision in South Stormont
Regional News

OPP respond to delivery truck collision in South Stormont

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario - The SD&G OPP responded to a two vehicle collision at the corner of County Rd. 14 and County Rd. 18 at…