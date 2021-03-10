Akwesasne police seize $1.7 million in marijuana

AKWESASNE – On Sunday, March 7, 2021, multiple police agencies concluded an investigation seizing over a million dollars’ worth of packaged marihuana. The lengthy investigation concluded as members of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service’s Joint Investigation Team arrested two people involved in the conveyance of marihuana.

The arrests were followed by the seizure of 487 lbs. of packaged marihuana, two vehicles and mixed currency. The seizure which took place at a residence on Kawehno:ke, (Cornwall Island) at approximately 4 p.m. after police made observations and located large sized hockey bags in plain view of a pickup truck and an SUV. The SUV was found to contain seven large-sized hockey bags and the pickup truck was holding nine similar style bags.

The seizure was the conclusion of an ongoing investigation tagged as “Project Prelude” which involved approximately 25 investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies. Investigators believe that the various strains of packaged marihuana were destined for the United States.

“This was great collaboration and an equal effort by all members involved that resulted in a significant seizure,” said AMPS Chief of Police Shawn Dulude. “From my experience in policing, joint force investigations are a necessity in combatting organized crime.”

The investigation duties were shared by investigators from the Akwesasne Mohawk Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Cornwall Community Police Service, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police have charged Brittany Oakes-McCumber, 27 and Francis Jacobs, 28, both of Akwesasne, with possession of marihuana for the purpose of distribution and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.