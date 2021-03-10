Cornwall coach selected as judge for Canadian Pole Fitness National Championship

CORNWALL, Ontario – For eight years Shannon Champagne has been teaching pole fitness at A Lil’ Pole Fitness in Cornwall. She has now been selected as one of four judges of the Canadian Pole Fitness National Championship for 2021.

“I am Super Excited and proud to be one of the Judges for the Canadian Pole Fitness National Championship 2021 which will be held on June 5 and 6, 2021,” said Champagne. “It is a great honor to be picked to be a judge! The judges hold such an amazing range of talent and crazy proud to be one of them.”

This is the second time that Champagne has been selected by the Canadian Pole Fitness Association to serve as a judge, having previously served in that role in 2019.

Due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition will be held and judged virtually this year. The competition is open to men and women from across Canada who are seeking to compete in pole fitness, aerial hoops, and aerial hammock.

Champagne will be judging all levels of competition from the entry level right up to Masters.

Champagne states that not just her, but her team of coaches will also be supporting the event. Her team includes Lindsay Diehl-Pole Coach, Melanie Miller Robinson-Pole Coach, Jessica Samson- Lyra Coach, and Gabriel Martel- Dance Coach.

“Being one of 4 Master Trainers across Canada for the Canadian Pole Fitness Association, we are bringing attention to Cornwall and proud to be from here,” Champagne said.