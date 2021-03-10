Woman allegedly deposits fraudulent cheques

Cornwall, ON – Lynn Pyper, 45, of Cornwall was arrested on March 8th, 2021 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged on five occasions throughout April 2020, the woman deposited fraudulent cheques into the bank account of someone known to her and police were contacted to investigate. It is further alleged on November 14th, 2020, the woman forced her way into the residence of someone known to her and damaged a window. Warrants were subsequently issued for her arrest. On March 8th, 2021, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. The warrants were executed and she was released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 8th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on February 13-14, 2021, the man contacted his ex-girlfriend, despite the conditions of his undertaking. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 8th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Myra Hall, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on March 9th, 2021 and charged with over 80. It is alleged on March 9th, 2021, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Fifth Street and Marlborough Avenue. She was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 53 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.