March 11, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 10 min on March 11, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
Beyond 21 growing into new space
Beyond 21 participant Katrina gives a thank you gift to Facilitator Lise Fortin (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Beyond 21 is growing into their new home at 1924 Pitt St. Since opening their new facility in November of 2020, Beyond 21 has slowly begun bringing in their participants and enjoying all of the activities that the new space has to offer.

Beyond 21 participants practicing Zumba in their activity room (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

The new 8,000 sq. ft. facility features a fully stocked kitchen with multiple stoves and fridges, a large brightly lit welcome area and activity space, a larger activity room where participants can enjoy movies and practice Zumba, as well as a future greenspace at the back of the building where Beyond 21 hopes to have a garden in the Spring.

“The participants love it and there is a lot more room for activities,” said Lise Fortin, a Beyond 21 Facilitator.

Beyond 21 only recently began to bring their participants into the new facility after COVID-19 restrictions began to ease. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Beyond 21 staff were only able to maintain contact with their participants through Zoom calls and the occasional porch visit.

Currently, Beyond 21 are bringing their participants to the facility in groups of eight to help reduce chances of exposure and spread of COVID-19.

“That first week back here I don’t think there was a dry eye among us,” said Beyond 21 Programming Director Donna MacGillivary who explained that staff and participants alike were relieved to be back together again.

Beyond 21 plans on continuing to grow into their new space and adding to their future greenspace outside by building as stated above gardens, as well as adding a barbecue and a gazebo.

Beyond 21 is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping adults with disabilities living connected and active lives after they have aged out of the school system.

