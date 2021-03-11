Catholic elementary schools to hold race car challenge

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) is holding their first Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) – Elementary Race Car Challenge to support interest and participation in skilled trades.

Over 1,300 car building kits have been sent to CDSBEO elementary schools.

“Unfortunately, COVID has resulted in the cancellation of plans to host an Automotive Expo and other racing related promotions, which included the raffling off of two school built Enduro cars,” said Dan Lortie CDSBEO OYAP Coordinator.

The planned event would have been done in partnership with Corey Wheeler, who is currently a service manager with the Seaway Automotive Group and a graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School.

Wheeler, a graduate of OYAP is challenging elementary schools to design a race car, and get the largest social media footprint that they can with their car. The winning school will host Fat Les Chip Stand at their school and will also possibly get passes to Cornwall Motor Speedway.

“I’m a huge fan of OYAP,” said Wheeler. “Over the years, our dealership has hired apprentices directly through cooperative education, and these students have developed into some of our best technicians.”

“This initiative will be a lot of fun,” Wheeler added. “Hopefully COVID will not interfere with our plans, or with the upcoming racing season.”