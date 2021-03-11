Police officer allegedly assaulted during traffic stop

Cornwall, ON – Corey Sayyeau, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on March 10th, 2021 and charged with refusal to comply with demand, assault police officer, and resist police officer. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the area of Marlborough Street and Oliver Lane. Police conducted a traffic stop and during the investigation, the man refused to provide a proper sample of his breath upon demand. The man further is alleged to have assaulted a police officer during the investigation. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 9th, 2021 and charged with six counts of breach of probation for contacting his boyfriend, being within a certain distance of him and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on February 26th, 2021, the man was observed in the company of his boyfriend, despite the conditions of his probation order. An investigation subsequently ensued. On March 9th, 2021, police located the man, who was once again in the company of his boyfriend. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Maria Leblanc and Aline Boucher, both 53 years of age and from Cornwall, were arrested on March 8th and March 9th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on February 21st, 2021, the women attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the item as they left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 8th and March 9th, 2021, they were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 9th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon. It is alleged during an altercation with his boyfriend, the man assaulted him using a plastic object. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old man of Rigaud, QC was arrested on March 9th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of release order for contacting his girlfriend and being within a certain distance of her. It is alleged during a traffic stop on March 9th, 2021, the man was located in the company of his girlfriend, despite the conditions of his release order. An investigation ensued and the man was subsequently taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 79 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today).