SDG Regional Tourism Grant accepting applications

March 11, 2021 at 15 h 31 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SDG Regional Tourism Grant accepting applications
Bike Centric received funding in 2020 to help create bicycle tours throughout the United Counties of SDG. Submitted photo.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G are inviting applications for their 2021 Regional Tourism Grant.

The grant is designed for existing businesses and organizations in the United Counties to help them launch new ideas, or enhance existing ones, to help bring more tourism activity to the region.

“Those interested are asked to complete a detailed application that includes a brief history of the organization, a list board of members if applicable, details of your event or program and an outline of where the funds requested will be used,” said SDG Tourism coordinator Karina Belanger. “With COVID-19 set to dominate the tourism landscape again this summer we realize that aiding operators and organizations in our region is integral to their success.”

The United Counties offered the following details on the grant and the application process:

• One-time annual intake.
• Applications must be received by March 30, 2021 – 12:00 p.m.
• A panel of two Counties Councillors, Tourism Coordinator and an SDG staff member will review
each application.
• Only one application per organization per year. Applicants are welcome to apply in subsequent
years however funding would still be subject to panel approval.
• The minimum grant request is $2,500 per application.
• The maximum grant request be an upset of $5,000.
• Total grant program would have an annual budget of $25,000

The Counties state that successful applicants will be notified in mid-April once the budget for the program is approved.

The application is available at sdgcounties.ca/tourism/grant

Questions can be directed to SDG Tourism Coordinator Karina Belanger at 613-932-1515 x1331 or
email tourism@sdgcounties.ca

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Catholic elementary schools to hold race car challenge
Regional News

Catholic elementary schools to hold race car challenge

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) is holding their first Ontario Youth Apprenticeship…

Akwesasne police seize $1.7 million in marijuana
Regional News

Akwesasne police seize $1.7 million in marijuana

AKWESASNE - On Sunday, March 7, 2021, multiple police agencies concluded an investigation seizing over a million dollars’ worth of…