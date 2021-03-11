SDG Regional Tourism Grant accepting applications

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G are inviting applications for their 2021 Regional Tourism Grant.

The grant is designed for existing businesses and organizations in the United Counties to help them launch new ideas, or enhance existing ones, to help bring more tourism activity to the region.

“Those interested are asked to complete a detailed application that includes a brief history of the organization, a list board of members if applicable, details of your event or program and an outline of where the funds requested will be used,” said SDG Tourism coordinator Karina Belanger. “With COVID-19 set to dominate the tourism landscape again this summer we realize that aiding operators and organizations in our region is integral to their success.”

The United Counties offered the following details on the grant and the application process:

• One-time annual intake.

• Applications must be received by March 30, 2021 – 12:00 p.m.

• A panel of two Counties Councillors, Tourism Coordinator and an SDG staff member will review

each application.

• Only one application per organization per year. Applicants are welcome to apply in subsequent

years however funding would still be subject to panel approval.

• The minimum grant request is $2,500 per application.

• The maximum grant request be an upset of $5,000.

• Total grant program would have an annual budget of $25,000

The Counties state that successful applicants will be notified in mid-April once the budget for the program is approved.

The application is available at sdgcounties.ca/tourism/grant

Questions can be directed to SDG Tourism Coordinator Karina Belanger at 613-932-1515 x1331 or

email tourism@sdgcounties.ca