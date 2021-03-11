Two men arrested after brawl at Pitt St. laundromat

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Avonmore man and a 36-year-old Cornwall man were both arrested on March 10th, 2021 and charged with the following:

40-year-old Avonmore man:

· Aggravated assault

· Assault with a weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

36-year-old Cornwall man:

· Assault with a weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

It is alleged on March 10th, 2021, an altercation ensued between the two men while at a Pitt Street business. During the altercation, the 40-year-old assaulted the 36-year-old man with an edged object and the 36-year-old assaulted the 40-year-old with a wooden object. The younger man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation ensued, resulting in both men being taken into custody and each charged accordingly. The 40-year-old man was released to appear in court on May 13th, 2021, and the 36-year-old man was released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021. Their names were not released as it would identify both of the victims in the matter.