LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Winter playground at Guindon Park

Dear Editors,

On behalf of Transition Cornwall+, I would like to pass on a huge thank you to everyone at the City of Cornwall Administration, Staff and volunteers involved in making Guindon Park a wonderful welcoming winter playground.

Guindon Park was a life-saver, not only for for our physical health but as well for emotional and mental well being.

It was a joy to see so many others of all ages enjoying nature and having the freedom to roam outdoors, at all times of the day. In a year where organized sports had to be cancelled much of the time, passive sports really came into their own.

For many of us it became our outdoor living room where we could visit with friends and family, get some fresh air and exercise as we walked, skied and snowshoed while comfortably socially distanced.

The new fat bike trail system also worked perfectly for snow shoes and it was fun to explore the forested areas that had previously been inaccessible. Huge kudos to some of the volunteer folks who were involved in laying it out and clearing the paths. We loved these “Pink Trails”.

The main trails were beautifully groomed for cross country skiing and I was so impressed that people respected the ski trails by keeping to the centre of the wide path leaving the ski trails undisturbed.

I’m not sure how it would be appropriate to pass on a thank you to the community at large as well, a community of courteous users, including dog walkers, who left no litter behind, allowing others to enjoy the sense of pristine nature that Guindon Park offered us this winter.

Thank you everyone,

Susan Towndrow,

Transition Cornwall+

Cornwall, Ontario