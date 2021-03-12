WDMH staff now fully vaccinated

WINCHESTER, Ontario – March 11th was a special milestone at WDMH. All staff, physicians, midwives, and students have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – close to 400 health care workers in total.

Over the past four weeks, vaccination clinics were held as each delivery of the vaccine arrived.

“It is comforting to know that our front-line workers are now protected,” noted Cholly Boland, CEO. “Now attention will turn to ensuring our local communities are protected too.”

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is leading the vaccination program and will be providing regular updates to local communities about the timing and location of vaccination clinics. For the latest

updates, please visit www.eohu.ca/en .

All safety protocols remain in place at WDMH, including screening, wearing masks, the use of personal protective equipment, and visitor restrictions. For full details, please visit www.wdmh.on.ca.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.