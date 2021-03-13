Dances With Words: Becoming a traveller

To see more, try moving around less.

The first thing I taught my dog was her name, ‘Keesha’. Once done, next came “Sit! Stay! Wait!” If I were to teach a course called ‘Travel 102’, I’d use that as guidance for my students. Here’s why.

If you really want to develop the skill of discovering, seeing, hearing, learning and enjoying new experiences, scrap that plan to take the “Eight countries in Eleven Days” bus tour on your first visit to Europe. Sharpen your skills on some domestic travel first. (That’s easy advice to follow during this period of COVID-19 travel restrictions.)

Pick a spot that provides a good vantage point. It could be a busy downtown street corner, the bank of a river, a railway yard, the mouth of a harbour, a park bench or along a forest trail.

Make yourself comfortable. As the railway crossing signs used to say, “Stop – Look – Listen”. You will start noticing interesting sounds, begin seeing patterns of activities. Habituated to your presence, birds and animals may join you.

Take notice of the brickwork on that old farmhouse. Observe what happens to the varied railway cars as they are shunted about. Listen to the distinctive sounds of various vehicles. You may say, “Aha! Downwind there must be a bakery.”

Passers-by may greet you. Depending on your response, some may become more than strangers. You might even acquire some friends. Some may share their expertise in their field of interest. Everyone has a story.

Take notes, perhaps photographs or make sketches. Learn to keep a journal. You’re becoming more than a tourist; you may become a skilled traveller. Perhaps you’ll specialize in a field that takes your fancy. You’ll end up with a new hobby or even a career.

And now you’re ready to explore the world!

This week’s illustration comes from Portugal’s Algarve region.

Every day this man and his dog would sit by the town square, scrutinizing the comings and goings. The dog knew everyone in town, and he’d aggressively challenge any newcomers, human or canine, by rushing out to confront them, barking loudly until he had successfully asserted his dominance. Satisfied, he’d return to sit beside the old man. Calm as ever, they’d both resume watching the ever-changing parade of locals and tourists.

I’m sure that dog could write a book.