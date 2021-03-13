Man arrested in possession of stolen windows

Cornwall, ON – Thomas Brockett, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on March 11th, 2021 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged during a traffic stop on March 11th, 2021, the man was located in possession of a quantity of stolen windows. An investigation ensued and the man was subsequently taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Benedict, 40, of Akwesasne was arrested on March 11th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on February 16th, 2021, the man failed to attend court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 11th, 2021, the man contacted police to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on May 13th, 2021.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Allan Bryant, 38, of Cornwall was arrested on March 11th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on March 11th, 2021, the man attended a Montreal Road restaurant and damaged numerous items in the business. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 11th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his ex-common-law wife on December 29th, 2020, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. On March 11th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 25th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 58 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.