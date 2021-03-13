Province invests $3.5 million in Cornwall Social Services

CORNWALL, Ontario – The province of Ontario has announced a $3,521,944 investment in the City of Cornwall’s Social & Housing Services Department.

City of Cornwall Manager for Social & Housing Services Melissa Morgan said that the funding would be used to support vulnerable populations in a variety of ways.

“This additional one-time investment, from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will enable the Municipality to help fund a variety of initiatives and assist a diverse range of vulnerable people to meet their short-term critical needs, including people living in community housing, supportive housing, people with low incomes, social assistance recipients, or others who require social services support as well as those that are experiencing homelessness,” Morgan said.

Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell applauded the investment in his region.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed extra demands on shelters to provide a safe place for people in need and staff,” said McDonell. “This funding will give these shelters the extra support they need to stop the spread of COVID-19 as they work to ensure everyone can find, and keep, a safe and secure roof over their head.”

The funding, which was announced on March 10 is a part of a $255 million dollar investment on the part of the provincial government into homeless services and shelters to protect those who have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.