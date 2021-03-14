Online COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking opens Monday

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is going to begin accepting online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Monday, March 15.

The appointments will be made available to those aged 80 and over, and other populations included in the province’s Phase 1 of the provincial vaccination plan.

Other Phase 1 population members include healthcare workers, Indigenous residents of Akwesasne, retirement home resident and long-term care facility residents.

The provincial online booking system will open at 8 a.m. on March 15 and will be available at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/getting-covid-19-vaccine-ontario

Those who require assistance booking a vaccination appointment can call 1-888-999-6488.

“The booking system will screen for eligibility based on age using health card information. Appointments can be made by an individual or with the help of family or an informal caregiver (note: family/informal caregivers born after 1941 cannot book an appointment for themselves at this time, however, they may use the EOHU Pre-Registration tool to pre-register for an appointment),” reads a statement from the EOHU.

Those who are not aged 80 and over but are a member of a Phase 1 population must pre-register for a vaccine appointment with the EOHU at https://eohu.ca/en/covid/welcome-to-the-eohu-online-covid-19-vaccination-pre-registration-portal

Those who must pre-register will not get an appointment immediately and will have to wait some time, a week or more, to receive their appointment code.

“The EOHU appreciates that there is keen interest in receiving the vaccine. At this time, however, only eligible individuals can schedule an appointment. We ask the public to please help us keep the online tools and phone lines available for those who are eligible to book an appointment. Cooperation from the public will go a long way to help ensure local vaccination clinics can operate efficiently and effectively,” the EOHU statement goes on to read. “It remains extremely important to continue following public health precautions – even if you have received the vaccine – until a large majority of residents in our region have been vaccinated.”