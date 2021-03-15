Chateau Cornwall sends love and support to McConnell Manor

CORNWALL, Ontario – Chartwell Retirement Residences Chateau Cornwall is sending expressions of encouragement and support to their fellow Chartwell property in the city, McConnell Manor.

Residents of Chateau Cornwall have created and sent colourful signs to their fellow residents at McConnell Manor, which is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Manor was declared to have been experiencing an outbreak of the virus on March 5.

“The residents wanted to show their support for our sister home. It was a very emotional activity, but it was so positive,” said Sabrina McTaggart, Lifestyle & Programs Manager at Chartwell Cornwall. “Our hearts go out to all staff and residents at Chartwell McConnell. Our residents wanted to give back, so we decorated Bristol boards with motivational messages, blue butterflies and flowers and donated them to McConnell.”

Chateau residents like retired kindergarten teacher Cathy Walsh and Jeanine Lortie helped make the signs while Chartwell Cornwall General Manager Jasmin Parker organized a car parade around McConnell Manor to show support to their residents and deliver the signs.

“It was amazing, just amazing. It brought so much,” said Chartwell McConnell General Manager Shelley Hamilton. “You could just feel it as they were driving by, blowing kisses, honking their horns. It just came over us like, ‘They’re all here for us.’ The residents loved it. Something so simple and so wonderful, it was just what we needed.”