Olymel welcomes foreign workers

CORNWALL, Ontario – Choose Cornwall is reporting that Cornwall’s Olymel plant is welcoming 24 foreign workers to their team.

Last week on Wednesday, March 10, Olymel welcomed nine workers from the island nation of Mauritius, and on Friday, March 12 they welcomed an additional 15 workers from the Philippines. All of these workers will be quarantining for 14 days prior to beginning their new jobs at Olymel.

As Olymel has grown, it has worked hard to expand its roster of employees, which has included recruiting workers from other countries to come to Canada to be a part of their team.

“It has been a lengthy and tremendous undertaking, but we are pleased to finally be able to welcome them to our city, community, and workplace,” said Heather Jiujias, Human Resources Manager with Olymel Cornwall.

“This has been a community effort to ensure that these people will be able to settle comfortably in Cornwall,” Jiujias added. “Each person will receive a welcome kit from Cornwall Economic Development and the team at Newcomer Employment Welcome Services has been a great help, along with others.”

The new employees have committed to two year contracts with Olymel, and the compeny hopes that they will consider permanent residency in Canada and Cornwall when their contract period comes to an end.

“I am delighted to welcome these newcomers to our community,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “Cornwall is renowned for its friendly, welcoming nature and it is a great place to start a new career in Canada.”

Olymel’s growing roster is another sign of continued expansion at the company. In 2018, Olymel announced that it had added 200 jobs and invested $1 million in two new production lines. In 2019, Olymel’s workforce in Cornwall had grown by 24 per cent and at the end of that year their total employee roster numbered 668 individuals.