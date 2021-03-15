Story Walk at Summerstown Trails this coming weekend

The SDG Library, in partnership with the Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST), is excited to be offering an outdoor reading activity for the whole family. On Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21, a StoryWalk® will be set up on one of the trails at Summerstown Forest to encourage people to enjoy reading and the outdoors together!

A StoryWalk® presents the pages from a children’s picture book along a trail for walkers to read as they explore the trail. Pages of the story are laminated and displayed on a large board and then these boards are placed along the trail. This initiative supports both family literacy and healthy living.

“StoryWalks® combine two stress relievers – nature and reading” said Karen Franklin, Director of Library Services. “We’re happy to be working with the Friends of the Summerstown Trails to bring a Library experience to the Summerstown Forest during such a difficult year.”

While StoryWalks® have always been popular, they are proving to be more so this past year because they are an activity that families can still take part in during the pandemic.

“We’re quite excited to have what will be a new activity at the trails, and a bonus for all trail users. We hope that this event can be repeated in the future” concluded FOTST President, Vic Leroux.

The StoryWalk® at Summerstown Forest will be set up beginning at 10am on Saturday, March 20 and will be available to trail users until 2pm on Sunday, March 21. Participants follow the path on their own. FOTST volunteers and Library staff will be on site between 10am-2pm each day to direct participants to the trail. Snowshoe rentals will be available from 10am until 3pm both days, conditions permitting. In accordance with public health requirements, trail users must practice physical distancing while visiting the Forest. The Summerstown Trails are located on Summerstown Road, 1.6 km north of exit 804 of the 401.