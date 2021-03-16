Making a difference for local patients

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall once again made a significant donation to the Cornwall Community Hospital with the purchase and donation of essential equipment supporting CCH’s orthopedic surgery program. The Kinsmen Club’s donation of a “Spyder 2” limb positioner (beneficial for shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee and ankle surgeries) and “Tenet” beach chair (to aid in shoulder surgeries) will benefit local patients, surgeons, anesthesiologists and operating room staff.