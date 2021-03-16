Making a difference for local patients

March 16, 2021 at 14 h 52 min
Provided by the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall
Making a difference for local patients
Pictured from left-to-right are: Courtney Smith RN, Kinsmen Club of Cornwall President Jean-Marcel (JM) LeMoeligou, Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. M. Elkurbo and Martha Pinnegar Perioperative Manager.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall once again made a significant donation to the Cornwall Community Hospital with the purchase and donation of essential equipment supporting CCH’s orthopedic surgery program. The Kinsmen Club’s donation of a “Spyder 2” limb positioner (beneficial for shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee and ankle surgeries) and “Tenet” beach chair (to aid in shoulder surgeries) will benefit local patients, surgeons, anesthesiologists and operating room staff.

