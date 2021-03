Renaissance Association recommendations

PARKS IN LE VILLAGE/RENAISSANCE AREA AND THE CHUCK CHARLEBOIS TRAIL FEBRUARY 2021

L’ASSOCIATION RENAISSANCE IS A GRASS ROOTS, NON-PROFIT GROUP THAT IS WORKING WITH LE VILLAGE BIA AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN

AN EFFORT TO REJUVENATE THE LE VILLAGE/RENAISSANCE AREA.

ONE MAIN OBJECTIVE OF L’ASSOCIATION RENAISSANCE IS TO MODERNIZE AND ENLIVEN BOTH PARKS IN THE AREA IN ORDER TO APPEAL TO ADULTS AND CHILDREN ALIKE.

THE FOLLOWING IS OFFERED AS INPUT FOR THE RECREATIONAL MASTER PLAN CONSIDERATIONS:

BOTH PARKS OFFER LITTLE TO THE EMERGING RESIDENTIAL BASE. OVER THE LAST 6 YEARS THE COTTON MILL AREA HAS BEEN POPULATED BY MANY MID-INCOME TO HIGH-INCOME HOMEOWNERS/CONDO OWNERS. NO NEW RECREATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES HAVE BEEN PROVIDED. MANY LOCAL CHILDREN, ESPECIALLY FROM LOW-INCOME FAMILIES, WOULD BENEFIT FROM REJUVENATED PARKS AND THE BASEBALL DIAMONDS IN LEGION PARK.

RESIDENTS WITH CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN DESIRE FACILITIES THAT ARE MODERN AND ON PAR WITH FACILITIES AND AMENITIES

LOCATED ELSEWHERE IN THE CITY I.E. LAMOUREUX PARK, BENSON CENTER [SITE FOR A NEW PLAYGROUND, ESTIMATED COST $150,000]

AND GUIDON PARK [TRAIL REPAIRS IN THIS YEAR’S BUDGET]. MANY RESIDENTS IN THE RENAISSANCE DISTRICT NEVER USE THE BENSON CENTER OR GUIDON PARK. MANY DO NOT OWN VEHICLES. THE PROXIMITY TO ACCESS THESE SPOTS IS TOO FAR AFIELD.

MATTICE PARK:

1. THE POOL IS BEING WELL-USED, IT HAS A FAIRLY NEW PLAY STRUCTURE AND A SIZABLE PLAYGROUND.

2. THE CROQUET CLUB AREA HAS POTENTIAL FOR NEW RECREATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES SUITED TO NEW RESIDENTS AND LONG-TIME RESIDENTS. THE CITY PLANS TO SELL THE BUILDING [TRAILER] AND COVER THE EMPTY SPACE WITH GRASS. MANY RESIDENTS WHO HAVE CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN WOULD BENEFIT FROM A SPLASH PAD.

3. THE TENNIS COURT IS WELL USED.

4. THE BASKETBALL COURT HAS BEEN NEGLECTED. IT NEEDS A NET AND THE BACKBOARD NEEDS REPAINTING OR REPLACED.

5. GARBAGE CANS ARE REMOVED FOR 6-7 MONTHS DURING THE FALL-WINTER. LITTER ACCUMULATES IN AND AROUND THE PARKS. IT IS

THEREFORE NOT VERY INVITING TO PARK USERS.

AIME LEBLANC PARK:

1. AIME LEBLANC PARK IS CHARACTERIZED BY OUTDATED PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT WHICH DOES NOT DO JUSTICE TO ITS LOCATION I.E. WATERFRONT.

2. THE WOOD SIGN [NAME] FACING THE TRAIL IS MISSPELLED AND UNATTRACTIVE.

3. WEEDY PATCHES IN THE GRAVEL SECTION OF THE PARK ARE GENERALLY LEFT UNATTENDED. A ROTTEN/DANGEROUS MATURE TREE WAS REMOVED AT THE REQUEST OF THE LE VILLAGE BIA LAST YEAR.

4. THE ORIGINAL PICNIC TABLES AND BENCH ARE WEATHERBEATEN.

RECOMMENDATIONS/CONSIDERATIONS:

BOTH PARKS MUST BE REIMAGINED AND ALIGN WITH 1. THE POPULATION BASE 2. THOSE WHO VISIT RESIDENTS SUCH AS YOUNG CHILDREN 3.THOSE WHO USE THE CHUCK CHARLEBOIS TRAIL /WATERFRONT WHICH RUNS PARALLEL TO AIME LEBLANC PARK. MATTICE PARK SHOULD APPEAL TO ADULTS AS WELL AS CHILDREN. ‘HUBS’ FOR ADULTS TO SOCIALIZE WOULD WELCOME SENIORS I.E. TO PLAY BOARD GAMES, CARDS, BOCCE BALL, ETC. A SURVEY OF RESIDENTS, CONDUCTED BY L’ASSOCIATION RENAISSANCE THIS YEAR, WILL DETERMINE INTERESTS. THESE

RESULTS WILL BE PROVIDED TO THE CITY. AIME LEBLANC PARK SHOULD BE DESIGNED WITH A NAUTICAL THEME* IN VIEW OF ITS PROXIMITY TO THE RIVER AND THE BAY. THE PARK’S REDESIGN WOULD FOCUS ON IT BECOMING MORE OF A MULTI-USE AREA, PUTTING IN PLACE UNIQUE BENCHES/SEATING TO ENTICE VISITORS TO ENJOY THE VIEW, FILL THEIR WATER BOTTLES AND ENJOY PICNICS.

THE FOOTPRINT OF THE PARK SHOULD BE ENLARGED TO MAXIMIZE THE VIEW. THIS COULD READILY BE ACHIEVED BY REMOVING SHRUBS AND REPAVING A PORTION OF THE TRAIL. THE ADDITIONAL SPACE WOULD BECOME A PRIME SEATING AREA [LOOKOUT] AND ACCOMMODATE A

WATER BOTTLE FILLING STATION. FUNDING IS BEING SOUGHT TO CREATE A RENDERING OF THIS SITE. THE CITY ASSIGNED FUNDS FOR THE PURCHASE OF PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT IN 2020. L’ASSOCIATION RENAISSANCE MEMBERS SPECIFIED ITS DESIRE FOR A NAUTICAL THEME ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS, INCLUDING A MEETING WITH MARK BOILEAU FEBRUARY 11.

CHUCK CHARLEBOIS TRAIL:

A PORTION OF THE CHUCK CHARLEBOIS TRAIL WHICH IS SERIOUSLY DAMAGED AND DANGEROUS [PAVEMENT AND FENCE] SHOULD BECOME

A BOARDWALK/BUMP OUT/OBSERVATION DECK/GAZEBO TO DO JUSTICE TO THE LOCATION.

THERE NEEDS TO BE REGULAR PATROL AND ENFORCEMENT OF ISSUES ON THE TRAIL. MOTORIZED VEHICLES SPEED CONSTANTLY IN THE

AREA AND IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE SOMEONE GETS HURT OR EVEN WORSE, IF SOMETHING IS NOT DONE.

MICHEL DUBUC, RAY AND PAM CARSON, PIERRE GIROUX, MYSELF AND LE VILLAGE NEIGHBOURS DISCUSSED THE PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT/NAUTICAL THEME LAST SPRING AND SUMMER.

LEVERAGE GREEN/ECO OPPORTUNITIES SUCH AS WALKING/CYCLING PATHS.’ [ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STRATEGIC PLAN 2016]

‘CORNWALL’S WATERFRONT IS ITS BEST ASSET AND PUBLIC USE SHOULD BE MAXIMIZED.’ RECREATION MASTER PLAN 2021.

THE SHORELINE ALONG THE BAY THAT RUNS BETWEEN MCCONNELL AVE AND ALICE ST., NEEDS TO BE KEPT CLEAN OF WEEDS AND DEBRIS.

THE STEPS LEADING DOWN TO THE RIVER NEED TO BE BROUGHT UP TO STANDARD. MANY PEOPLE USE THIS AREA FOR SWIMMING AND

COOLING OFF IN THE SUMMER. THE GRASS IN THIS AREA NEEDS TO BE WELL MAINTAINED LIKE IT WAS YEARS AGO. THIS SECTION HAS BEEN NEGLECTED AND IS UNDER UTILIZED. ADDING AND RENTING OUT SEASONAL FLOATING DOCKS COULD BRING MUCH NEEDED REVENUE. THE CITY OWNS THE LAND AND THERE IS A HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR SOME TYPE OF RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT.

NOTE: BOTH PARKS ARE IDEAL LOCATIONS AS STARTING POINTS TO CONDUCT HISTORICAL WALKING TOURS WHICH COULD CULMINATE

WITH A VISIT TO A LOCAL RESTAURANT OR COFFEE SHOP IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL BUSINESSES. L’ASSOCIATION RENAISSANCE HAS DETERMINED THIS ACTIVITY SHOULD BE ROLLED OUT IN THE FALL. STAYCATIONS ARE POPULAR NOWADAYS AS COVID-19 HAS GIVEN RISE TO THE GREAT OUTDOORS AND WHAT LOCAL RECREATION OPPORTUNITIES WE HAVE TO OFFER.

THE CHUCK CHARLEBOIS TRAIL SHOULD THEREFORE BE CLEARED OF SNOW AND ACCESSIBLE YEAR ROUND TO MAXIMIZE THIS RECREATIONAL FEATURE. AS WELL, WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBILITY MUST BE TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION.

THE TRAIL INTERSECTS AT MCCONNELL AVE., PRINCE ARTHUR, LOUISA ST., AND ALICE ST. ALL OF THESE SPOTS NEED TO BE DESIGNED TO BE

BARRIER FREE. AT THE PRESENT TIME, IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO ACCESS THIS AREA WITH A WHEELCHAIR, A WALKER OR SCOOTER. LITTER ACCUMULATES ON THE TRAIL FROM FALL THROUGH LATE SPRING AS MANY LOCAL RESIDENTS IN THE DISTRICT USE IT TO GET FRESH AIR, EXERCISE AND WALK THEIR DOGS DAILY. TIM HORTONS, UP THE STREET, ACCOUNTS FOR A LOT OF TRASH ALONG THE TRAIL WHILE MANY DOG WALKERS, WHO PICK UP THEIR PET WASTE, THROW BAGS DOWN THE SLOPE INTO THE RIVER OR LEAVE IT BY SOME BUSHES.

THIS HABIT IS DUE TO THE REMOVAL OF GARBAGE PAILS FROM THE PATH WHICH REMAIN OUT UNTIL IT GETS COLD.

GARBAGE CANS NEED TO BE OUT YEAR ROUND. EMPTYING THESE CANS SHOULD NOT BE A PROBLEM FOR THOSE ON CONTRACT WHO NORMALLY PERFORM PICKUP DURING THE SPRING AND SUMMER.

THE TRAIL, INCLUDING IN THE EAST END, WAS DESIGNED WITH RECREATION IN MIND. ALTHOUGH THE CHUCK CHARLEBOIS TRAIL HAS UNTAPPED ENORMOUS TOURISM POTENTIAL, THE CITY’S PROMOTIONAL ADS, I.E. OTTAWA CITIZEN, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020, ENCOURAGE OUT OF

TOWN CYCLISTS TO HEAD WEST STARTING AT LAMOUREUX PARK.

IT’S TIME TO LEVERAGE OUR POSITION AND REJUVENATE THIS AREA OF TOWN.

MARK A. MACDONALD

CHAIR, L’ASSOCIATION RENAISSANCE

613-932-0653