SG Council considers Peanut Line potential

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – South Glengarry Council heard a proposal from Township administration at their meeting on Monday, March 15 for a master plan for the development of the Peanut Line.

The Township of South Glengarry purchased the former railway line from Canadian Pacific Railway in 2009. Administration proposed issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) asking consultants to bid on the project of developing a master plan for the Peanut Line.

“I’ve heard from constituents, staff, council about what a jewel the Peanut Line is and the opportunities we have, what we are missing is a plan for it,” said Township Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Tim Mills. “The pandemic has brought to light a number of things where we see the outdoors differently, and the Peanut Line is certainly something we can capitalize on as a municipality . . .”

Township administration estimated that the cost of developing a master plan would be roughly $40,000, which raised concerns from some members of council.

“This is a big plus for this community and it is a great thing, but we need to get people together and talking about it. I’m not ready to spend $40,000 yet. I’d rather see that go into brushing and gravel and re-visited it at some point and do it properly,” said Councillor Martin Lang.

Administration told council that much of that estimated $40,000 cost would be due to public consultations.

Other members of council felt that without a master plan, the Peanut Line would remain undeveloped as it has for the past 12 years.

“I 100 per cent disagree. I think the reason that nothing’s been done since 2009 is because Council has not invested in a master plan. We have asset management plans for our roads . . . I feel like this is the start to putting the plan in place. Yes, it is $40,000, but I feel like if we don’t do it we’re not going to ever get off the ground. I feel like having a third party come in to do it, it give a level playing field,” said Deputy Mayor Lyle Warden.

Council members debated as to whether it was worth putting out an (RFP) if they were unsure as to what the vision would be for the future of the Peanut Line.

Ultimately, Council asked administration to return in the near future with a more deeply defined RFP. All members of Council expressed their eagerness to see the Peanut Line developed.