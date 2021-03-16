Woman charged with harassment and impersonating a police officer

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 14th, 2021 and charged with two counts of criminal harassment and one count of personating a police officer. It is alleged between January 22, 2021 and March 13, 2021, the woman repeatedly contacted her ex-boyfriend, as well as watched from outside of his residence. It is further alleged in January, the woman contacted her ex-boyfriend and impersonated a member of the Cornwall Police Service. On March 14th, 2021, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Scott Julien, 32, of Martintown was arrested on March 12th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of release order. It is alleged during a traffic stop, the man was located outside of his residence and in possession of a knife, despite his conditions. An investigation ensued and the man was subsequently taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, BREACH, THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 13th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Domestic assault

· Breach of probation x 5 (for contacting his girlfriend, being within a certain distance of her, consuming alcohol and failing to keep the peace)

· Theft of a motor vehicle

· Operation while prohibited

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Obstruct police

It is alleged on March 12th, 2021, the man assaulted his girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate. It is further alleged on March 13th, the man took a vehicle from someone he did not know, without their permission, and was operating the motor vehicle in a dangerous manner. Police were contacted and located the man with the vehicle. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Kyle MacDonald-Larose, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on March 13th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000. It Is alleged during the early morning hours on March 13th, 2021, the intoxicated man damaged a debit machine while paying a taxi fare and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Tacala Buckshot, 36, of St. Regis was arrested on March 13th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on January 22nd, 2021, the woman attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On March 13th, 2021, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

TRANSPORTATION FRAUD

Cornwall, ON – Brandon Jacobs, 26, of Akwesasne was arrested on March 13th, 2021 and charged with transportation fraud. It is alleged the man did not pay for his taxi fare and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 27th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Claire Lafaille, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on March 13th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on March 9th, 2021, the woman attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the item as she left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 13th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 18th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

