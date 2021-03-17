Man allegedly assaults girlfriend

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 15th, 2021 on the strength of two warrants for breaching his probation and an assault offence that occurred in 2019. He was also charged with assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man choked her, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Adam Albers, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on March 15th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of release order for failing to sign in to police. It is alleged on March 3 and March 10, 2021, the man failed to sign in to police, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. On March 15th, 2021, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Lauren Phillips, 31, of Akwesasne was arrested on March 15th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on March 3rd, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On March 15th, 2021, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 44-year-old Morrisburg man was arrested on March 15th, 2021 and charged with breach of probation order for contacting his ex-girlfriend. It is alleged on March 3rd, 2021, the man contacted his ex-girlfriend, despite the conditions of his probation, and police were contacted to investigate. On March 15th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 4th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 15th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of release order for contacting his ex-girlfriend and being within 250 metres of her. It is alleged on March 15th, the man was located in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions. An investigation ensued and the man was subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 15th, 2021 and charged with four counts of breach of release order for contacting his mother, attending her residence, failing to report to his bail program and failing to reside at an approved address. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on February 24th, 2021, the man failed to report to his bail program, and further failed to reside at an approved residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 15th, 2021, the man was located at his mother’s residence. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 55 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.