SD&G Council meeting notes

Provided by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce

Provided by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce

SDG Counties Council received a presentation from Habitat from Humanity and from BT Engineering, will be accepting comments from the public on the plan to enhance Alexandria’s downtown, and approved over $170,000 in donations.

Presentation – Habitat for Humanity

· Habitat for Humanity has asked The United Counties of SDG for a donation towards their efforts to bring affordable housing to the people of SDG.

· The administration will bring a report back to Council with recommendations on how to support Habitat for Humanity.

Presentation – BT Engineering – County Road 34, Alexandria Environmental Assessment

· BT Engineering gave a presentation on the three-phased plan to improve the downtown area of County Road 34 in Alexandria.

· The plan includes pedestrian connections to the park, new sidewalks, improved parking lots, on-street parking, additional greenspace at Gernish Street East and Main Street, and new signage.

· The next step of the project will be to receive comments from the public.

Education Consultant RFP – Action Request CAO

· Council authorized Horizon Educational Consulting to develop a report to improve rural education opportunities for students within SDG.

· Only one proposal for the project was received.

· The total cost of the project is $45,000, which comes under the $60,000 budget originally allocated towards the project.

Donations – Action Request CAO

· Council approved the following donations:

1. $10,000 to St. Lawrence Institute River

2. $9,000 to County Fairs

3. $500,000 to Dundas Manor

4. $500,000 to Maxville Manor

5. $120,000 to OPP RN Position

6. $25,000 to Eastern Ontario Food-Agri Network

7. $1,000 to Chesterville & District Historical Society

8. $940 to the Royal Canadian Legion

9. $1,000 to Miscellaneous

10. $5,000 to Police Services Board Community Initiatives

Joint Traffic Study – County Road 2 South Glengarry

· Council approved to commit to a traffic study which will review and recommend safety improvements to the existing/proposed servincg Civc No.’s 18770 – 18781 County Road 2.

· The transportation services will work with Grant Marion and EVB Services to complete the traffic study.

· The cost of the study will be a max of $5,000.

IT Job Description

· Council approved the job description and salary to add a Business System Coordinator (which will replace the Business Systems Analyst position).

Roadside Chemical Treatment

· Council approved the joint tender from Green Stream Lawn and Vegitation Management Inc for the treatment on municipal roadsides for a total of $34,020 (plus chemical and HST).

· The cost to pay for the treatment is split amongst the United Counties and each individual municipality in SDG.

2021 Biennial Bridge Inspections

· Council approved the proposal for Professional Engineering services from Keystone Bridge Inspections to complete the 2021 Biennial Bridge Inspections for an upset limit of $55,660.00 (plus HST).

Moriarty Municipal Drain Box Culvert Purchase

· Council approved to award Anchor Concrete Products Limited for the purchase of a 3000mm x 1800mm precast concrete structure for the Moriarty Municipal Drain for a total price of $53,822.75 (plus HST). This was the lowest bid received.

Micro Surfacing

· Council approved to issue a revised tender for micro-surfacing work that excludes the patrol yards.

· The tender initially put out received bids that were more than double of what was expected, so Administration recommends reworking the tender and resubmitting it for tender.

2021 Hot Mix Paving

· Council approved a joint tender between United Counties of SDG, South Glengarry, and South Stormont for a total cost of $6,996,400.00 (plus HST) awarded to R.W Tomlinson Ltd.

Cold-in-Place Recycling with Expanded Asphalt

· Council approved a joint tender between the United Counties of SDG and South Glengarry for a total price of $3,681,883.88 (plus HST) for the Cold-in-Place Recycling with Expanded Asphalt and other related works on various county roads.

2021 Guiderail

· Council approved the joint tender for guide rail replacement totalling $238,073.50 (plus HST) awarded to Peninsula Construction Inc.

Council approved the following By-Laws:

· No. 5283 eSCRIBE Agreement for an annual price of $6,500 plus an implementation fee of $1,900.

· No. 5284 2021 Tax Ratios, which will distribute the tax burden between property classes.

· No. 5285 County Tax Rates, which will result in total tax revenue of $50,690,910.00.

· No. 5286 Transportation Surplus Funds Policy will allocate money towards “Now-Need” roads.

Council approved the following items under the consent agenda:

· Monthly Activity Summaries

· SDG Library Branch Reports

· EOWC & EORN Letter to ministers re: ROMA 2021 Conference Meeting Follow-Up – EORN Gig Project

· Support for SDG Resolutions re: Small Businesses from various counties

· Municipality of Grey Highlands Resolution – Municipal Insurance

· Township of Asphodel-Norwood Resolution – Community Safety & Well-Being Plan

Council Received the following under the Consent Agenda:

· Monthly Activity Summaries

· Monthly Financial Summary

· SDG Library Branch Reports

· Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Letter re: 2021 COVID-19 Recovery Funding for Municipalities

· Integrity Commissioner Servies Annual Report – 2020

· Minister of Transportation Letter – ROMA 2021 Delegation

· Regional Municipality of Halton Resolution – Long Term Care Homes

· Township of South Glengarry Resolution – Provincial Vaccine Rollout

· Township of South Glengarry Resolution – Support for SDG Resolution re: Asset Management Extension

· Township of South Glengarry Resolution – Automatic Speed Enforcement

· Township of South Glengarry Resolution – MFIPPA Reform

· Resolutions of Support —SDG Resolution Re: Small Businesses

Council approved the following under the Key Information Reports:

· TRANSPORTATION AND PLANNING – Regional Waste Management Special Meeting

· TRANSPORTATION AND PLANNING – Official Plan – Housekeeping Amendment

· TRANSPORTATION AND PLANNING – Contracted Staff Member for Enhanced Cleaning

· TRANSPORTATION AND PLANNING – Update to Salt Report

Allocations Committee Appointment

· Councillor Williams was appointed to the Allocation Committee of the United Way of SDG.

Council discussed the potential need for a traffic study regarding the future development of an A&W in Winchester.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 19, 2021.

This image cannot be displayed.

This image cannot be displayed.

This image cannot be displayed. This image cannot be displayed.

Prepared By:

Shannon Tierney

Executive Assistant

Cornwall And Area Chamber of Commerce