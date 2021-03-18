OPP seeks public assistance after driver fails to remain at scene

March 18, 2021 — Changed at 9 h 52 min on March 18, 2021
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On March 15, 2021 shortly before 11:00 p.m, SD&G OPP responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 31 at Spruit Road, North of the Town of Winchester, North Dundas Township.

Sometime shortly before the call to police a blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze left the roadway and entered the ditch, all air bags were deployed within the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the location prior to police arrival and has yet to be located.

The SD&G OPP received video footage from the location and observed several vehicles had stopped at the scene of the crash. The SD&G OPP would like to speak to those witnesses.

Anyone having information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Online COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking opens Monday
COVID-19 News

Online COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking opens Monday

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is going to begin accepting online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations…

Stay-at-Home order: what does it mean for services and activities
COVID-19 News

Stay-at-Home order: what does it mean for services and activities

ONTARIO - At 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 a provincial Stay-at-Home order will go into effect as a…

Stand-alone nursing degree at St. Lawrence College one step closer to happening for next year
Education

Stand-alone nursing degree at St. Lawrence College one step closer to happening for next year

CORNWALL, Ontario - St. Lawrence College (SLC) has received several required formal approvals to deliver…