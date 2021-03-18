scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Province adding new childcare spaces to Marie-Tanguay in Cornwall

March 18, 2021 at 14 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
École élémentaire catholique Marie-Tanguay.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The province of Ontario announced on Thursday, March 18 that it had approved funding for the creation of 10 new childcare spaces to École élémentaire catholique Marie-Tanguay, operated by the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (CSDCEO) in Cornwall.

“The funding for this child care addition to École élémentaire catholique Marie-Tanguay is great news for our community,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for the children of Cornwall.”

The $608,536 in funding will be used to add a new room to Marie-Tanguay’s Centre de ressources familiales de l’Estrie (CRFE) daycare centre.

“Supporting parental choice by providing access to safe, affordable, and high quality child care is a top prioritiy for our government, which is why we are acting to create more child care spaces across the province,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “By funding a new child care centre addition to École élémentaire catholique Marie-Tanguay, our government is delivering real support and affordable options for Cornwall families.”

According to the CSDCEO’s website the CFRE daycare centre at Marie-Tanguay operated programs for children 18 months to 30 months and 30 months to 60 months from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. five-days a week.

