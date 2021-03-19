OPP arrest South Glengarry man for break-in

March 19, 2021 — Changed at 16 h 01 min on March 18, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On March 17, 2021 at approximately 10:41 a.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break in to a residence on County Road 17 in North Glengarry Township.

The investigation has determined that unknown individual(s) entered a barn at the location and removed a John Deer side by side, several firearms and alcohol. SD&G OPP officers later located the individual responsible a short distance away.

Taylor BARON (age 20) of South Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

– Break and enter a place and steal a firearm Criminal Code Sec. 98(10(b)

– Unauthorized Possession of a firearm CC Sec. 91(1) – two counts

– Possession of property obtained by crime – Over $5000

– Drive motor vehicle – no licence – Highway Traffic Act 32(1)

The accused was released from custody and was scheduled to appear in Cornwall court on May 4, 2021.

