Province invests $71 million in better rural cell coverage

CORNWALL, Ontario – The province of Ontario and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) announced on Friday, March 19 an investment of $71 million to close cellular coverage gaps in rural Eastern Ontario.

“I am excited by today’s announcement. It shows why EORN’s approach is so successful. We are getting substantially more in private sector investment that anticipated. Our residents and businesses across United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry will soon be able to connect wherever they live, work or travel. This is a key building block for our future and is major step forward for us all,” said Frank Prevost, Warden of the Unite Counties of SD&G.

Rogers Communications has been contracted to expand rural cellular coverage by adding 300 new telecommunication sites across the region, and upgrading 300 existing sites. The $71 million is just the latest investment in the now $300 million project.

“I’m pleased to learn of this new partnership between EORN and Rogers Communications and proud that our government’s $71 million investment will truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry. “Improved cellular service will make our community stronger, healthier, and safer. Finally, the dream of having reliable cellular service can now become a reality.”

EORN expects that work on the project will begin this spring and will be completed in 2025.