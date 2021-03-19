RERC food hamper program received 150 calls on first day

CORNWALL, Ontario – The second round of the Regional Emergency Response Council (RERC)’s food hamper program has come to a close and their after-action report details how successful the program was, and how much it was needed.

The program, which was supported by community agencies such as the Social Development Council (SDC), United Way of SD&G, Children’s Aid Society (CAS) and more, distributed 1656 food hampers to local families and individuals.

All homes got one Regular Hamper, which consisted of: 1 Bag of Potatoes, 1 Bag of Carrots, 1 Bag of Onions, 1 Bag of Oranges, 1 Bag of Apples, Apple Sauce, Baked Beans, Canned beans (Kidney, chickpea etc.), Peanut Butter, Canned Vegetables, Canned Soup x2, Canned Tomatoes, Pasta Sauce, Canned Tuna x 2, Pasta, Crackers (1 Sleeve), Cereal, Rice, Bread, 1 Dozen Eggs, Chips, Milk (1L), Deli Meat (Turkey), 1 lbs of Lean ground beef, and 1 Block of cheese.

Families also received an additional Family Hamper that contained: Yogurt 750g, Canned Vegetables, Canned Soup, Canned Tomatoes, Pasta Sauce, Canned Tuna x 2, Pasta, Crackers (1 Sleeve), Fruit Snacks (Welch’s), and Granola Bars.

Every hamper also included a flyer for the Youth Hub and 211.

The hampers were distributed to those in need with the help of over 150 volunteers last week from the Cornwall Civic Complex.