Vaccine booking to expand to 75+ on Monday

CORNWALL, Ontario – The provincial COVID-19 vaccination booking system will expand to those aged 75 and older on Monday, March 22.

The provincial vaccination booking system, which opened on March 15 has already seen over 239,000 individuals get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thanks to the efforts of our health care partners and the efficiency of our booking system, Ontario has been able to schedule more appointments and vaccinate more people quickly and conveniently,” said Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott. “We are doing everything we can to protect those who are most vulnerable and will ensure that we reach every Ontarian eligible for vaccination in Phase One as we expand the vaccination program further in the coming weeks.”

This past week has seen individuals aged 80 and over become eligible to get their vaccine, along with frontline healthcare workers.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region 16,335 individuals have been vaccinated as of Thursday, March 18; this number includes all residents of long-term care facilities.

The EOHU plans on setting up vaccine clinics throughout the region, including 14 at various sites in Cornwall yet to be announced. Other locations of vaccination clinics are in Alexandria, Winchester, Casselman, Rockland and Hawkesbury.