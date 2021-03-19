Video Series Highlights Local Small Businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – A new video series has been launched to highlight local small businesses in Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne.

The video series, entitled Exploring Main Street, was developed to help connect consumers with small bricks and mortar businesses in the region.

“The past year has seen unprecedented challenges that have especially disrupted locally owned small businesses,” says Candy Pollard of the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre. “These short videos help to highlight some of the unique products and services that are available right here in our community.”

The video series will eventually feature 18 or more small businesses. The first group of videos have been completed and are now available for viewing.

Shooting on the remaining videos is scheduled over the next 3 to 4 weeks.

“We will be uploading more videos as they are completed,” says Ms. Pollard. “Each video is slightly different as we have attempted to showcase what makes each business unique. Seeing the owners in their shops will help us to re-connect and make new connections with businesses we may not have frequented previously.”

Each video is being filmed and edited by local videographer Jeremy Baxter. Each video will be available to the businesses for use on their own website and social media channels.

The project is funded by the Digital Main Street program and administered by the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre. Similar video projects are being funded in other Eastern Ontario communities.

Additional Videos

You can access more videos via our new Videos page.

About Digital Main Street

The Digital Main Street program is designed to assist small business owners to navigate through the online world and strengthen their business and prepare for the future.

About the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre helps small business owners and entrepreneurs succeed in Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry & Akwesasne by offering information, tools and support during the start-up and growth stages of business operation. This includes administration of the Summer Company and Starter Company PLUS programs. The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre is operated by Cornwall Economic Development and funded in part by the Government of Ontario.

The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre is located at 100 Water Street East (Cornwall Civic Complex) and can be contacted by phone at 613-930-2787 x2276 or online at: