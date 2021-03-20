Dances With Words: What goes around comes around

March 20, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 21 min on March 20, 2021
Reading time: 2 min
Nick Wolochatiuk ~ Dances With Words
Dances With Words: What goes around comes around
THE CALM BEFORE… – As the sky began to darken, the wind came up. It was ominous. We were resigned to dining out of cans, then spending the night in an already wet hastily-erected tent. (Photo by Juliet Gill)

Twelve-year-old Ricky Graham was delivering a stand-up routine in front of his classmates during lunch time. It was a merciless but accurate imitation of my mannerisms as a teacher. Unknown to him, I had just slipped into the unusually silent classroom. Several of his classmates were unsuccessfully trying to make him aware of my return.

When he finally turned around, he gasped. To his surprise, I smiled, saying “That’s okay Ricky. Please continue.” I went to the back of the classroom to join his classmates and take in the rest of his schtick.

Why did I not throw a fit at his comic impertinence? About seven years earlier, an impertinent grade XI student (me) swaggered into the crowded ‘study hall’ (as the detention room was euphemistically called) of Toronto’s St. Michael’s College School. Usually, it was full of chatter and horseplay, but that day there was nothing but silence.

I had the stage all to myself. I promptly commenced my hilarious imitation of ‘Shaky’ (properly known as Father Timmins, the school’s disciplinarian and vice-principal). Nobody laughed. It took me far too long to notice that you-know-who was sitting at the back of the room, glaring at me. After several moments of silence, he thundered out,

“WALL-ah-kah-CHUKKK! Siddown!”

Taking the closest empty seat, “The quality of mercy is not strained.” was all that came to my mind. Seven years later, Ricky became the benefactor of the on-the-spot clemency granted by Shaky.

Part Three of this what goes around comes around trilogy: Larry and I were on the last day of a four-day canoe trip on a series of lakes and rivers north of Superior. It was cold, wet and windy. We were chilled, soaked, exhausted and down to the last of our supply of canned foods.

To our surprise, we came across two loggers who were using their workboat to corral stray logs that were cluttering up the river. They were more bedraggled than we were! Taking pity on their apparent plight, I shouted “We’re going to be setting up our tent nearby. Would you guys like share our hot beans and a canned ham with us?”

In reply, “Thanks, but we’re inviting you guys to come to our camp just down river. We’ll treat you.”

Their camp was the bunkhouse of a recently completed hydro project: brightly lit, electrically heated, walk-in refrigerated food storage; full kitchen facilities; bunks; showers. We became their overnight guests.

We had little to offer, but we were given much in return.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Dances With Words: Becoming a traveller
Columnists

Dances With Words: Becoming a traveller

To see more, try moving around less. The first thing I taught my dog was her name, ‘Keesha’. Once done, next came “Sit! Stay! Wait!” If I were to teach a course…

Dances With Words: What’s the rush?
Columnists

Dances With Words: What’s the rush?

Give some thought to the fable of ‘The Hare and the Tortoise’. Slow but sure is the way to go. ‘Easy does it’ has probably prevented many injuries. ‘Haste makes…

Dances With Words: It may even be haunted!
Columnists

Dances With Words: It may even be haunted!

Among the more memorable abandoned houses I’ve seen is one on a hilltop overlooking the Amalfi Coast of Italy. During thirteen months…