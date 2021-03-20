Maxville Manor will be getting 22 new long-term care spaces

March 20, 2021 — Changed at 13 h 23 min on March 19, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Maxville Manor will be getting 22 new long-term care spaces
Jim McDonell (left), MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, announced Thursday, March 18, that new provincial funding will allow Maxville Manor to add 38 new LTC beds and upgrade its current 122 beds. With MPP McDonell are, left, Amy Porteous, chief executive officer of Maxville Manor; and Ivan Coleman, chair of board of directors of Maxville Manor. Submitted photo.

MAXVILLE, Ontario – The province of Ontario has announced a $933 million investment in the long-term care sector. As a part of that announcement, Maxville Manor will be receiving funding to add 38 new long-term care spaces to their facility and upgrade 122 existing spaces.

Once their new building is completed, the Maxville Manor campus will be able to house 160 long-term care spaces.

“This is extraordinary news,” said Amy Porteous, Chief Executive Officer of Maxville Manor. “Maxville Manor is thrilled with the announcement that it has been allocated 38 new LTC beds and will be able to upgrade its current 122 beds. The project will result in a 160-bed home through the construction of a new part of its building as part of a campus of care. This will help to ensure that we continue to provide high quality care and to meet the needs of this community.”

MPP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry Jim McDonell praised the announcement.

“These important investments continue our commitment to address the shortage of long-term care beds in our region,” he said. “Our seniors deserve quality of life, which includes the best care and safe and modern accommodations.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Province invests $71 million in better rural cell coverage
Regional News

Province invests $71 million in better rural cell coverage

CORNWALL, Ontario - The province of Ontario and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) announced on Friday, March 19 an investment…

OPP arrest South Glengarry man for break-in
Regional News

OPP arrest South Glengarry man for break-in

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - On March 17, 2021 at approximately 10:41 a.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G)…