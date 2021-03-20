Maxville Manor will be getting 22 new long-term care spaces

MAXVILLE, Ontario – The province of Ontario has announced a $933 million investment in the long-term care sector. As a part of that announcement, Maxville Manor will be receiving funding to add 38 new long-term care spaces to their facility and upgrade 122 existing spaces.

Once their new building is completed, the Maxville Manor campus will be able to house 160 long-term care spaces.

“This is extraordinary news,” said Amy Porteous, Chief Executive Officer of Maxville Manor. “Maxville Manor is thrilled with the announcement that it has been allocated 38 new LTC beds and will be able to upgrade its current 122 beds. The project will result in a 160-bed home through the construction of a new part of its building as part of a campus of care. This will help to ensure that we continue to provide high quality care and to meet the needs of this community.”

MPP for Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry Jim McDonell praised the announcement.

“These important investments continue our commitment to address the shortage of long-term care beds in our region,” he said. “Our seniors deserve quality of life, which includes the best care and safe and modern accommodations.”