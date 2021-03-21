RRCA re-elects chair, vice chair

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis and South Glengarry Councillor Martin Lang have been re-elected as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) Board of Directors.

“Thank you to the Board and staff for your confidence. I got my feet wet as RRCA Chair in 2020 and look forward to leading the Authority again in 2021,” said Chair McGillis.

McGillis and Lang were re-elected unanimously by the Board, which consists of eight members from the five municipalities within the RRCA’s jurisdiction: the City of Cornwall and the Townships of North Glengarry, South Glengarry, North Stormont, and South Stormont.

“Since 1963, the RRCA has been protecting people, property, and the environment through provincially-mandated and Board-mandated programs and services. Under the Board’s leadership, the RRCA offers watershed-based community services ranging from guiding sustainable development to offering outdoor natural spaces,” said RRCA’s General Manager, Richard Pilon.

The RRCA’s Board of Directors manages the organization’s budget, programs, and services.

Currently, RRCA staff are preparing to plan 60,000 trees within their jurisdiction over the course of 2021. RRCA amenities and services are preparing to open, including the Gray’s Creek Marina on April 26 and Charlottenburgh Park on May 21.