Bowl for Kids Sake raises $35K

CORNWALL, Ontario – The 43rd annual Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake in support of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters (BBBS) Cornwall has raised $35,000, well over the stated $20,000 goal for this year.

This year’s event was done differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of two bowling tournaments held over a weekend, this year’s event challenged bowlers to team up and bowl from their homes in support of BBBS Cornwall.

This year saw 21 teams sign up for a total of 82 participants.

Bowlers were encouraged to get creative and try to bowl in unique ways like using empty water bottles for pins, and socks instead of bowling balls. Bowling took place from Feb. 22 to March 8.

The top five fundraising teams in order were: Robert Bedard’s team from the Knights of Columbus, the Victim Services team, Kawartha Credit Union, the Job Zone team, and in fifth place Ronnie’s Cuties.

Robert Bedard and his Knights of Columbus team also won best bowling video.

“We are very pleased to have surpassed our goal and raised $35,000 for our mentoring programs,” said Crystal Regnier, Fundraising Coordinator with BBBS Cornwall. “Thank you to our sponsors including our title sponsor Tim Horton’s and our amazing community fundraisers who made our event a success during these trying times. We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone who participated and helped raise funds. We had so much fun watching everyone’s videos and seeing their creative ways to bowl from home! We hope to be able to be back in the bowling alleys next year and we look forward to seeing everyone when it is safe to do so.”

The money raised will be used to support BBBS Cornwall’s mentoring programs.

BBBS Cornwall is now in the early stages of planning their next fundraiser, their annual golf tournament which is scheduled to take place on July 14.