MSi Opens Call Centre in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – MSi is now recruiting for associates to staff its new Cornwall call centre.

MSi is located in offices at 720 Fourteenth Street in the centre of the city. Training of associates will take place at the call centre, following which employees will be able to work from home.

“Early in the days of the pandemic MSi invested in technology that allows us to offer flexible work arrangements, our clients, impressed with our “from home” performance have now agreed to extend our work-from-home arrangements beyond the period required by the pandemic” said Pazi Deutsch, Chief Executive Officer of MSi. “Our clients are major Canadian brands who have seen an increase in demand for their products, which has put even more emphasis on customer service and support.”

The company is currently recruiting to fill 20 customer sales and service positions in Cornwall with a vision of recruiting more than 100 additional resources by the end of 2021.

“We are looking for motivated individuals to join the MSi team in Cornwall,” said Mr. Deutsch. “The work entails coordinating a variety of pivotal client experience moments and helping callers discover the solutions they are hoping to find.”

Candidates with strong verbal communication skills and excellent problem solving and negotiating skills are encouraged to apply. French and English bilingualism is considered an asset. The company offers paid training, comprehensive benefits (after 6 months tenure) and future career opportunities.

Founded in 1998, MSi is a leader in the development of data-driven solutions which enable corporations to create long-term business value, growth, and profitability. The company employs over 750 people and has offices in Ottawa, Toronto and Cornwall.